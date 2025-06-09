Drug crisis, HIV surge pushing health system to breaking point

Fiji’s health system is coming under growing pressure from the worsening drug crisis, rising HIV cases, staff shortages and concerns over medical training standards.

Speaking at the Fiji Medical Association Central Mini Conference in Suva, Acting President Dr Ronal Kumar warned that the country is facing a critical strain across the healthcare sector.

He said the drug crisis has reached “catastrophic levels,” placing increasing pressure on hospitals and mental health services, including St Giles Psychiatric Hospital.

“As leaders within the profession, we must continue advocating not only for better healthcare systems, but also for the wellbeing, protection, training, and professional development of our healthcare workforce.”

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Dr Kumar also warned that HIV is becoming a major public health concern requiring a national response beyond the health sector alone.

He highlighted the challenges faced by frontline workers, including doctors and nurses working long hours with limited resources, particularly in rural areas and overloaded hospitals.

Concerns were also raised about Fiji’s medical training system, with Dr Kumar questioning whether overcrowded classrooms and limited clinical exposure are properly preparing graduates for the workforce.

He also called for stronger protection for health workers, improved overtime conditions, and greater independence for the Fiji Medical and Dental Council.