Fijians urged to reflect and reconnect this Easter

Members of CMF church following Good Friday service at World Harvest Centre

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, has extended Easter greetings to all Fijians, highlighting the season as a time for unity, reflection, and hope.

Singh says Easter’s message of renewal and the resurrection of Jesus Christ reminds us that after every trial, there is a promise of new beginnings.

He is calling on all communities to come together and celebrate Fiji’s diversity, emphasising that the country’s strength lies in its unity and shared values of compassion and resilience.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says Easter should also serve as a time to recommit to building a society rooted in mutual respect and understanding across all ethnicities.

Singh is also urging all to extend kindness to others and remain vigilant in addressing social issues, particularly the rising concern of drug use in communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.