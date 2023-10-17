Fiji will always be your home: Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Take pride in your heritage and homeland and the immense strides Fiji has made as we embark on a new era of prosperity and cooperation.

These are the words of encouragement from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to Fijians living in Australia, while officiating at a Fiji Business and Investor Talanoa Cocktail in Sydney last night.

Rabuka acknowledges the immense contribution made by the Fijian community in Australia.

He adds the country invites our diaspora from Australia and around the world to bring their new found ideas, knowledge and expertise back home to Fiji.



The Prime Minister emphasizes that the coalition government is committed to removing barriers for former Fijian citizens, particularly when it comes to investments and the ease of doing business.



Rabuka also highlights the new era of cooperation in further strengthening our people-to-people links and enduring bilateral partnership, which provides a strong foundation for enhancing economic cooperation, defence and security as well as developing trade and investment ties.



