Fiji to become the Center of Excellence: Tagicakiverata

Fiji National University Pro Vice Chancellor TVET Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata has expressed optimism about Fiji’s potential to become the Center of Excellence for Business Excellence within the Asia Productivity Network.

Dr Tagicakiverata believes by training Fiji’s Excellence Award evaluators, they can make significant progress towards realizing this goal.

He adds this training will provide evaluators with invaluable experience, expertise, and advice, enabling them to offer valuable insights to organizations.

“In terms of process improvement and productivity, which is something that we all aspire towards because industry productivity equals overall improvement in terms of Government revenue, better utilization of government resources, and so forth,”

These evaluators will be entrusted with the crucial task of assessing and observing applicants for the prestigious awards.

“So we need that good combination of people to actually do a good job in assessing organizations so that when the awards are given, we can maintain the standard and the high credibility of the awards.”

As Fiji advances its Business Framework, it is currently in the implementation phase, aiming to sustain its journey towards excellence and elevate the nation’s productivity to new heights.

The framework serves as a strategic roadmap, aligning various initiatives to promote business excellence and enhance overall productivity.

With Fiji’s determination and the support of experienced evaluators, the nation’s bid to become Asia’s Center of Excellence for Business Excellence appears promising.