Fiji strengthens immunization efforts to eliminate more diseases

The Health Ministry will continue to strengthen its immunization efforts and programs in an effort to eliminate other diseases affecting the population.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says this includes improving access to vaccines and ensuring that health services reach even the most remote communities.

Fiji has gained elimination status for measles, rubella, and trachoma, but Dr. Lalabalavu says this does not mean the government will stop pursuing its efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that there are no registered cases of measles, rubella, or trachoma, which shows that the health system is improving.

“So the elimination status is made as such in that Fiji, during a period of time, didn’t register any cases. So we were given that elimination status. It doesn’t mean that we won’t have those cases.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that ongoing vigilance, regular monitoring, and continued community engagement are essential to maintaining these achievements and protecting the health of all people.

Counsellor of Human Development at DFAT, Emeline Cammack, says they will extend their support to Fiji in enhancing its public health sector.

“Australia remains a steadfast partner to Fiji in strengthening health systems and achieving universal health coverage in Fiji. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to support a healthier, safer, and more prosperous future for all of Fiji.”

She adds that with the establishment of the laboratories, Fiji will be able to detect and control more diseases, strengthen surveillance, and respond more effectively to public health challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.