Fiji monitors Australia’s social media ban for children under 16

The government is closely monitoring Australia’s recent move to ban social media use for children under 16, noting that most platforms currently set the minimum age at 13.

Deputy Prime Minister and Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji is examining the implications of such a policy to better safeguard its children in online spaces.

“We are closely following the Australia ban on social media use for children under the age of 16. Currently, most platforms require users to be 13. We acknowledge that having this implemented properly could be another effective layer in safeguarding our children from inappropriate content.”

The Communications Minister says the three working groups have been meeting, and the members have been progressing in areas of their work.

He says the Police have formed an online child sexual exploitation and abuse unit and they are working together to build the necessary capacity and tools.

He adds that through the support of the Australian government, UNICEF has been undertaking a comprehensive mapping study on the efforts to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse material in Fiji.

Kamikamica says the UNICEF team has engaged extensively with stakeholders, many of whom are already members of the Task Force, to ensure that the findings provide an accurate and comprehensive picture of the efforts.

He says the study is being reviewed and the Task Force will reconvene to carefully consider its findings and determine the most effective way forward in addressing this deeply concerning issue.

