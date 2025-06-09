Fiji modernizes workplace safety with new digital systems

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations is rolling out new digital systems to improve workplace safety and streamline business processes across Fiji.

Minister Agni Deo Singh told Parliament yesterday that the BusinessNow Fiji platform will simplify applications for occupational health and safety inspections and building permits.

The system allows employers to submit plans online, schedule inspections, and receive certificates electronically, reducing paperwork, costs, and turnaround time.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the new risk-based inspection framework, high-risk workplaces will be inspected annually, while low-risk workplaces will be inspected once every three years.

Last financial year, the National OHS Service conducted 3,287 inspections, with a target to reach 6,000 this year.

“These initiatives will strengthen workplace safety, improve business efficiency, and ensure equitable access across the country.”

Singh says that the Building Permit Approval System will also go online this month, allowing digital submissions of workplace plans and improving enforcement of health and safety standards.

Through these reforms, the ministry aims to modernize legislation, support economic growth, and enhance the overall business climate in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.