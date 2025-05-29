Fiji gathers sugar insights in Costa Rica

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, visited the facilities of La Liga Agrícola Industrial de la Caña de Azúcar (LAICA), a leading institution in Costa Rica’s sugarcane industry.

The purpose of the visit was to gain insights into how LAICA has successfully expanded its operations through the development of value-added sugar products.

It offered important lessons that could be adapted to strengthen Fiji’s sugar industry.

Article continues after advertisement

During the visit, Singh observed LAICA’s diverse product range, which includes brown sugar, white sugar, powdered sugar, liquid sugar, powdered drinks, energy drinks, and cake toppings.

The Minister expressed interest in replicating similar models in Fiji, where the sugar industry remains vital to the economy and to the livelihoods of many rural communities.

He added that the insights gained from LAICA’s operations will contribute to ongoing efforts to enhance productivity, innovation, and sustainability within Fiji’s sugar sector.

Singh is currently representing Fiji at the 66th International Sugar Organization Council Workshop and Meeting, being held in San José, Costa Rica.

The conference officially opened on 27 May 2025 and features an international workshop under the theme “Building a Sweeter Tomorrow.”





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.