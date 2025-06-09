Fiji develops new plan for women's economic empowerment

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

A new National Action Plan has been developed to boost women’s economic empowerment following a year of public consultations.

During a meeting on the plan, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran highlighted the significant barriers women face in achieving economic inclusion.

The new plan aims to change this by bringing together government ministries, donor partners, and civil society organizations in a coordinated effort.

“For example, Suva may have a lot of access for financial inclusion programs, but the informal sector around SUVA may not have that access. So once we map and coordinate who’s doing what, then we know which areas are being left out.”



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/Facebook]

The Women’s Ministry hopes to implement this plan across the country and make it available through various networks to ensure women know they can access these services.

The plan, which received support from all sectors, was endorsed by Cabinet and will be officially launched soon.

