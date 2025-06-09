Fiji aims to attract investment with key economic reforms

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

During a high-level business dialogue in Auckland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, met with Pacific-focused business and professional services leaders.

The discussion centered on unlocking investment opportunities and addressing barriers to doing business in Fiji.

Kamikamica highlighted Fiji’s consistent three to four percent economic growth, stable macroeconomic fundamentals, and a $6 billion pipeline of private sector investment.

Article continues after advertisement

He also detailed ongoing reforms, such as the National Single Window System for trade approvals and a new Building Permit Approval System.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica in Auckland [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Representatives from key Fijian institutions presented various investable projects.

McConnell Dowell is ready to anchor operations in Fiji while BSP Life detailed its $1 billion portfolio, including a $500 million tourism and commercial precinct.

Fijian Holdings Ltd. outlined investments in hotels, a new cement plant, and digital platforms.

Energy Fiji Limited shared its $1 billion green energy roadmap, with a goal of achieving 100% renewable energy within the next decade.

The dialogue concluded with a shared commitment to turn these ideas into action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.