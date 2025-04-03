FICL set for new investments

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government is reviving the Fiji Investment Corporation Limited to drive economic growth and resolve governance challenges.

Cabinet has approved FICL to start new investments once its 2006-2022 audited accounts are finalized.

A feasibility study will also determine whether FICL can manage key state-owned enterprises.

Article continues after advertisement

The revamped FICL will focus on boosting high-impact sectors, including agriculture, forestry, fisheries, manufacturing, ICT and tourism.

This move aligns with the Coalition Government’s strategy to strengthen state investments and stimulate economic expansion.

In a separate decision, Cabinet endorsed a partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the Fiji Enabling Investment Environment program.

Funded by the Australian government, this initiative aims to develop Fiji’s private sector by enhancing the business climate and investment opportunities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.