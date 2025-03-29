FEO strengthens election security

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has completed a major overhaul of its server infrastructure to address issues hindering its ability to efficiently manage elections.

The upgrade, which includes a new Nutanix Cluster and enhanced data protection through Veeam is aimed at resolving the FEO’s longstanding challenges with limited storage, outdated hardware and system performance.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa explained that the upgrade reflects the FEO’s ongoing commitment to improving operational efficiency and ensuring reliable election services.

With this new infrastructure, she states that the FEO is now better positioned to meet the growing demands of future elections and respond to increasing workloads.

The project has not only improved the FEO’s disaster recovery capabilities but has also strengthened compliance and audit functions.

Mataiciwa added that the move to a Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) environment will enhance system resilience, providing long-term business continuity and laying the foundation for more secure and scalable election operations.

She said the partnership with VirtualFlex was pivotal in modernizing the FEO’s Data Center, ensuring the office is prepared for future electoral challenges.

