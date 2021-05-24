Home

Education

Year 12 examination results to be released tomorrow

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 1:57 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Year 12 students around the country will be able to access their examination results tomorrow.

This was confirmed by Minister for Education, Premila Kumar following the commissioning of the Sports and Wellness Centre at the Fiji National University, Nasinu campus today.

Kumar says the release of these results were scheduled for 6th April, however, because marking has been completed early, results will be released tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

The Education Minister says students will be able to access their following a press conference after 9.30am tomorrow adding that the results will be available on FEMIS and will also be sent to respective schools.

Over 13,850 students sat for the Year 12 external examination in 174 centres across the country.

