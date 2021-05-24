New Life Mathematics curriculum to be rolled out

A new Life Mathematics curriculum for all Year 11 students will be rolled out next when the new academic year begins.

A pilot project was implemented in 21 schools last year, and after careful monitoring and evaluation, the Education Ministry decided to roll it out at the national level.

Permanent Secretary doctor Anjeela Jokhan says all Year 11 students will now have two options to study mathematics.

“So what we saying is that those students who are not interested in science at all, there is another Math option for you which will help you in your normal day to day life. Things like when you take a loan, you need to know what is your principles, what is the interest, what does that means, buying a property, making an investment, you need to know the Maths behind it.”

The Ministry aims to roll out this curriculum for Years 11, 12, and 13 before making it compulsory at other levels.

The team has spent three years developing the curriculum.

The Ministry says parents and children need to make wise decisions when choosing between Pure Math to Life math. This as they will not be able to reverse their decision.