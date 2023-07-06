FNU welcomes budget

FNU Fiji Maritime Academy.

The Fiji National University welcomes the 2023-2024 National budget.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the budget is really good given that it has initiatives to help support children, students and young people who wants to reskill, up skill and gets a qualification.

Professor Baba commended the efforts by the coalition government in getting rid of the Tertiary Scheme and Loans Service debt and make available scholarships for tertiary students.

“I thought that for the first time, particularly after COVID and after our parents all over the nation have been struggling. For me, as an Acting Vice Chancellor for the Fiji National University, that’s a big boost because a lot of our people, grassroots people, all people of all races, it’s been a struggle trying to put the young people through school to get a certificate or a qualification.”

The coalition government allocated a total funding of $103.3million to tertiary institutions.

This includes $53.5million to the University of the South Pacific, $43.4million to the Fiji National University, an increased grant of $2.8million to the University of Fiji and $1million to the newly established Pacific Politech whereas the Sangam Institute of Technology has its grant increased from $114,000 to $614,000 to accommodate additional nursing students to address the current shortage.