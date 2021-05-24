Home

Examinations affect self-esteem says Kumar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 5:10 am
[File Photo]

Government MP Virendra Lal shared his view on the removal of examinations for Years 1 to 3, effective from the 2022 academic year.

In his end of week statement, Lal states the stigma of not performing well in early school days has undoubtedly forced slow learners to abstain from school and eventually drop out of the formal education sector.

He says administering tests for these students has put young and developing minds under pressure and agony.

Article continues after advertisement

“Removing mandatory tests and exams for grades one to three will give more time to focus on arts and crafts, food and health, music and physical education. This does not mean that basic literacy and numeracy skills are ignored.”

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the current curriculum system distorts curriculum intentions and kills innovative teaching but encourages rogue learning.

She says there must be room to encourage critical thinking and analytical minds.

“The outcome of education is no longer simply the acquisition of knowledge, which is readily available, it is about exploring ideas. Without ideas, there is no creativity, and without creativity, there is no innovation.”

The Minister says a child’s education journey should be an enjoyable one.

She says there is a need to move away from an examination system that stresses the concept of passing and failing and puts young students in a hierarchical order, that is, from smart and intelligent students to weak or poor students.

 

