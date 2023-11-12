Diwali Festival brings new hope: Prasad

National Federation Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

In a heartfelt Diwali message, the National Federation Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has emphasized the Festival of Lights as a symbol of truth, freedom and hope for Fiji.

Prasad says Diwali, celebrated in Fiji for over 144 years symbolizes the vibrant diversity of the nation, showcasing unity in its multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious community.

Professor Prasad emphasized Diwali’s essence as the triumph of truth over evil, celebrating victory, self-dignity, equality and justice.

Reflecting on the past year, he says Fiji witnessed a positive shift, bringing hope, ending fear, and restoring fundamental freedoms.

“The election of the new Coalition Government brought hope to the people. It put an end to fear and suppression of fundamental freedoms. It symbolized the triumph of the will of the people as well as our desire to re-set the moral compass of our nation and make it once again a land of hope and opportunity.”

Underlining the achievements within ten months of taking office, Prasad highlighted measures such as the elimination of media intimidation, educational support through Back to School assistance, VAT-free essential items, increased social welfare grants, and the historic writing off of $650 million in student debt.

Prasad also celebrated the record price per tonne of sugarcane for the 2022 season, marking a milestone in the history of the sugar industry.

Additionally, he highlighted the recognition of Girmit Day as a public holiday and strengthened diplomatic relations with allies.

Looking ahead, Prasad outlined future initiatives, including a state-of-the-art hospital by India, streamlined visa processes with Australia and New Zealand, a Land Taskforce to address land-related issues, and the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

While acknowledging that challenges persist, Prasad expressed confidence in a brighter future, emphasizing the Coalition Government’s commitment to the principles of truth, justice, and righteousness.

“It is important that the significance of Diwali transcends into our daily lives. The 14 years exile of Lord Ram and his triumphant return to the Kingdom of Ayodhya signified the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ – honest, principled, transparent and accountable government for the well-being of all our people.”

As Fiji celebrates Diwali, he urged citizens to embrace the virtues preached and practised by Lord Rama, placing the interests of others above personal ones.