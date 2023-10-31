Digital parking meters installed in Ba Town

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Digital Parking Meters have been installed in Ba Town, following the launch of similar meters by the Savusavu and Labasa Town Councils in August and September, respectively.

Maciu Nalumisa, the Local Government Minister, explained that the Ba Town Council, in collaboration with other Municipal Councils, procured 18 new Electronic Parking Meters under the guidance and advice of the Ministry.

These meters replace the lollipop meters, and they are expected to help the Council earn over $60,000 annually.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The total cost of the Digital Parking Meters project was approximately $198,000.

The Council installed 14 parking meters on the streets to accommodate 140 vehicles daily and manage traffic, providing easier access to the town’s businesses.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The other 4 meters will be installed in the Council’s Car Parks once the parking area is gazetted.

Currently, there are eight parking meters on the main streets in Ba, three meters in Bank Street, and three meters in Ganga Singh Street.