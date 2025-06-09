Diabetes affects one in six Fijian adults

[Photo: FILE]

Diabetes affects close to one in six adults, with less than half previously unaware of their condition.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says failing to learn from the mistakes of previous generations will continue to fuel preventable health crises.

The Minister warns that ignoring these lessons could result in more premature deaths, increased amputations, and a growing need for dialysis among Fijians.

“While treatment uptake among those diagnosed is encouraging, blood glucose control remains low, reinforcing the need for earlier detection, stronger self-management support and integrated care pathways.”

Head of Wellness Dr Devina Nand, adds that primary healthcare practitioners can no longer ignore the impact of traditional practices on modern healthcare delivery.

“We need to understand the perspectives of people who have the disease and who use traditional practice to, again, further our agenda in terms of control, literacy, and proper practice.”

Australian High Commission’s Counsellor for Human Development Emeline Cammack stresses the importance of practical support to help manage NCD risks.

“Such as training primary health care nurses in diabetic foot care to avoid avoidable complications and amputations and strengthening digital health and supply chains, including MSupply, to help ensure medicines and consumables remain available, and continuity of care is maintained.”

The Health Ministry stresses that tackling NCDs requires coordinated action across communities, workplaces, schools, and families to ensure a healthier future for all.

