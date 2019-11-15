23 arrested for breaching curfew

23 arrests were made in the last 48 hours in relation to the breach of curfew restriction.

Acting Police Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says 13 cases were recorded from Friday 11 pm to Saturday 4 am.

The Southern Division recorded seven cases, East four while the West recorded two cases.

Article continues after advertisement

All arrests made in the Eastern Division involved men who were drunk while all seven cases recorded in the Southern Division involved those loitering in public places.

In the Western Division, one woman was arrested drunk in Natabua.

From 11 pm last night to four this morning, ten cases were reported whereby the Western Division recorded seven cases while the Southern Division recorded three reports.

Six of the seven arrests recorded in Lautoka and Rakiraki involved men who were drunk in public.

A woman was arrested drunk and walking around in Cunningham, whereas a 17-year old was found drunk in Pacific Harbour and a 27-year-old man was drunk and walking along Laucala Bay Road.