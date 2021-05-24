Nananu village willing to relocate

People of Nananu Village in Tailevu North are ready to uproot their lives and start fresh, for the sake of their children.

Turaga Ni Koro, Viliame Tuca says the rising sea level continues to threaten their homes and source of food.

Tuca says climate change has been a growing issue for them and relocation is their best option as their children deserve better.

“We are really worried about our village. The rising tide is a major challenge for us. When we have high tides at night time, our village is similar to a river, it’s very dangerous. We are willing to relocate. The government is helping us however this was stopped following the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume once everything normalizes.”

Tuca says they will welcome any form of assistance that could help them address the issue.

The village has over 50 houses with nearly 300 villagers and almost half of the village are submerged in water during high tide.

Given its geographical location, Nananu village is prone to tidal waves as well.

