Foreign national to front court for illicit drug possession

A foreign national will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Police say that a search was conducted at the accused’s home in February 2019.

It is alleged that illicit substances were found at his place which was tested positive for Anabolic substance which is categorized as Other Illicit Drugs.

The accused flew out of the country shortly after the search and returned to the country last week, where he was arrested upon arrival.