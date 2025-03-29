Corrections chief suspended

Dr Jalesi Nakarawa

The Constitutional Offices Commission has suspended Fiji Corrections Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa.

The Commission cited multiple allegations that now warrant a formal investigation.

The decision, grounded in constitutional provisions paves the way for a tribunal to examine the claims against him.

With the leadership of the Corrections Service in flux, the Commission has appointed Assistant Commissioner Sevuloni Naucukidi as Acting Commissioner.

His immediate appointment, endorsed by the President is aimed at ensuring operational stability while the inquiry unfolds.

In a separate decision, the Commission has appointed seasoned lawyer Ami Kohli to the Electoral Commission.

With an extensive legal background and a history of leadership in civic organizations including the Labasa Hospital Board of Visitors and the Festival of Friendly North Association.

According to the Commission, Kohli’s appointment reinforces oversight within the electoral system.

