Cook Islands Police call off search for Fijian national

Cook Islands Police have called off the search efforts for a Fijian national who fell overboard the cargo vessel Lady Moana over the weekend.

According to Cook Islands News, 22-year-old Luke Vakayawa Vakayawa fell overboard the Lady Moana while en route to Rarotonga from Mangaia on Sunday morning.

This is the second incident involving the Lady Moana where someone has gone missing overboard.

In September 2019, a seven-year-old boy went missing while returning with his dad from his family’s home island of Rakahanga.

A memorial service is being organized by the Friend of Fiji Inc. and families in Rarotonga.

Cook Islands Police are expected to finalize their investigations into the missing crew member.