Concerns over costly medical evacuations in Rotuma

[Photo: FILE]

Rotuma’s ability to handle medical emergencies locally is under scrutiny. Concerns remain over frequent and costly medical evacuations to the mainland.

Medical doctor and Council of Rotuma member Dr John Fatiaki says the island’s remote location requires a stronger health system.

He says Rotuma needs experienced medical staff and better diagnostic services to support patient care.

“I think the main reason is we find that there’s a lot of medevac of emergency cases, and that’s an expensive exercise for the government, and the reason I think for that is because of the lack of qualified, experienced doctors.”

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Dr Fatiaki states there are gaps in the health sector that must be addressed. He says the island hospital also lacks essential medical equipment needed for effective treatment.

Health Minister, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, says the Ministry was working to improve services in all hospitals.

He says the aim is to ensure facilities are properly equipped to meet community needs.

“It’s always a priority, because it’s a public service. We can’t be delivering full public service without those essential medicines, equipment and consumables. Those are part and parcel of service delivery within the ministry. So yes, it’s always important, and we always prioritise them. But we are mindful of the fact that we are in the Pacific, and all of these things we order from overseas. None are developed in Fiji.”

For Rotuma, stronger local healthcare could reduce emergency evacuations. It could also improve confidence in the services available on the island.