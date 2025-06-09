Climate crisis exposing menstrual health gaps

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Menstrual health during climate disasters is being highlighted as a major health, rights and planning issue.

Calls are growing for it to be included in national disaster preparedness.

This was the focus of the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement’s annual Let’s Talk Periods Festival in Nasinu. About 200 participants from the Central Division attended. The theme was Period Justice in a Climate Crisis.

UNFPA Pacific Island Countries Director and Representative Bidisha Pillai says menstruation must be part of disaster planning. She says biology does not pause for cyclone warnings. She says menstruation continues during droughts and recovery periods.

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Pillai says these challenges affect women and girls in Fiji and across the region.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says menstrual health must be included in planning and response. She says lived experiences reveal barriers that data often misses, and these include stigma, discrimination and lack of services.

Singh says participation of affected groups is essential, and this includes women, girls and people who menstruate or experience menopause.

International Planned Parenthood Fiji Dr Sophaganine Ty Wilson said the climate crisis was affecting reproductive health. She says menstrual care is often underfunded in disaster response. This leaves women managing in difficult conditions with limited water and services.

Young Feminist Network representative Sigalima Bola says menstrual needs are often overlooked in emergencies. She says evacuation centres are not always prepared for women, children and persons with disabilities.

UNFPA Gender and Youth Program Specialist Dr Eunji Kim adds that menstrual health must be included from the start of planning. She says this protects dignity, health and well-being during crises.

Participants also visited information booths run by partner organisations, including UNFPA, IPPF, Medical Services Pacific and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Justice.