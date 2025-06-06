Chief Justice denies GCC again on Constitution hearing

Another attempt by the Great Council of Chiefs to participate in the Supreme Court hearing on the 2013 Constitution was denied by Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

Temo today said the court made its decision on interveners at the start of proceedings. He said only elected MPs or political parties with significant support were allowed.

Solicitor-General Ropate Green told the court that GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula and former Minister Rajesh Singh had asked to be included.

But the Chief Justice stood by his earlier ruling.

He said while the GCC played a major role in Fiji’s early legal history, Parliament now represents the people.

Temo added that the court’s timetable is tight. Only ten interveners will take part.

However, the GCC and Singh may submit their views through one of the accepted groups.

All ten interveners confirmed their legal teams today. The State is represented by King’s Counsel Bret Walker.The People’s Alliance has Simione Valenitabua and Nemani Tuifagalele.

The National Federation Party is represented by John Apted, Richard Naidu and Ronald Singh.

SODELPA’s lawyer is Jolame Uludole. Unity Fiji is represented by Akanisi Raikaci.

The Fiji Labour Party has Jagath Karunaratne. The G11 is represented by Tevita Vakalalabure.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has Alafina Vuki.

The Fiji Law Society is using Australian lawyers Arthur Moses and Wylie Clarke.

Two parties plan to argue that the 1997 Constitution remains valid.

PAP lawyer Simione Valenitabua told the court that the 1997 law was properly passed and accepted by both sides of Parliament.

He said it reflected the will of the people at the time.

Unity Fiji’s lawyer Akanisi Raikaci said her party’s submission will focus only on the 1997 Constitution.

Temo then asked if she knew it had been revoked by Decree. Raikaci replied that this is the view of the party.

The Supreme Court will reconvene on June 19.

