Cameras to catch litter bugs

Illegal dumping continues to plague Nasinu, forcing urgent action from authorities.

The Nasinu Town Council is ramping up efforts to crack down on offenders.

Council Chairman Felix Magnus states they have signed an agreement with the Police, and Vodafone will install surveillance cameras by the end of the month.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the strategy is already working. Several offenders have been caught using mobile phone footage.

“So hopefully by the end of the month we should see 40 cameras set up around Nasinu in the hotspots, in the entry points of the seven wards, and the hotspots for littering.”

Magnus said the new cameras would help stop illegal dumping before it happens.

More eyes on the ground are coming, along with calls for stronger penalties.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael said the Litter Act was not enforced properly, and current fines are too low.

He said the law needs to reflect the real damage caused.

The Council is now working with other agencies, and the government has approved changes to environmental laws.

Those changes are now being drafted.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.