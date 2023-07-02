Cadets reminded of their great potential

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reminded Queen Victoria School cadets of the incredible potential that lies within them.

While reflecting on his journey at the QVS Pass-Out Parade in Tailevu North yesterday, he says a lot has been invested in them as they expect a reward with great performances.

Rabuka also stressed on the importance of upholding justice and fairness while serving the people.

“Dream without boundaries. Go ahead and achieve them. And achieve them. God is your helper. Be strong. Be proud. Be determined. We have built Fiji up to where it is now. We rely on you to push it further. Greater heights, greater fame, greater achievements and I know you can do it.”



While acknowledging QVS, Rabuka says what has made it great are the people who’ve been through the ranks and dormitories of this school.