Bill sets drug testing rules for officers

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Police officers and Police associates could face drug testing under the new Police Bill 2026.

Under the new law, the Commissioner of Police may order body samples where there are reasonable grounds to suspect illicit drug use.

The provision is contained in Part 4, Division 2 of the Bill which specifically establishes a framework for mandatory testing.

Under Clause 28, the testing is intended to determine whether a member of police staff or a police associate has used an illicit drug listed under Schedule 1 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

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Clause 29 allows the Commissioner to direct an officer or Police associate to provide a body sample if there are reasonable grounds to suspect drug use. Samples may also be requested to eliminate an individual from suspicion during a criminal investigation.

A positive test result would constitute a breach of the Police code of conduct under Clause 30, triggering disciplinary procedures.

The Bill also sets out how samples and test information must be handled. Body samples must be destroyed promptly, while biometric information is retained in the police database.

That information must be permanently deleted or destroyed within 12 months after the individual leaves the Force or ceases to be a police associate.

Drug screening is also included in the recruitment process. Under Clauses 22 and 23, the Commissioner may require prospective recruits to provide body samples, with their biometric information used to verify that they are not users of illicit drugs.

Candidates who refuse to comply with a requirement under the recruitment provisions must not be considered for employment.