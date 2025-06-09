Arya Sabha backs complaint over derogatory religious remarks

[file photo]

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji strongly supports the principled stance taken by the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji in lodging a formal complaint regarding derogatory and divisive remarks made against Hindu and Muslim religious practices.

President Arun Padarath says the Sabha condemns any form of speech or action that disrespects the faith, traditions, or festivals of any religious community. Such remarks not only hurt devotees but also undermine the harmony, mutual respect, and unity that form the foundation of Fiji’s multicultural society.

He adds that Fiji is built on equality, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, and everyone, especially public figures, must uphold these values in their words and actions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting interfaith understanding and cooperation among all religious groups.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.