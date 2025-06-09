$115m budget to modernize agriculture and aid Fiji farmers

[File Photo]

The government has pledged stronger support for Fiji’s agriculture sector, with a record budget allocation of $115 million for 2025-2026.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Fiji Agriculture Show in Nadi, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, said the investment reflects government’s determination to transform agriculture into a driver of economic growth and resilience.

“This time, the government has taken clear action and investment. The funding will help modernise farming practices, improve market access, and support farmers across Fiji”

He added that the agriculture sector is central to food security and economic diversification, especially as global conflicts, climate change, and market uncertainties continue to affect supply chains.

“In the face of climate change, market shifts, and global uncertainties, our resilience will determine our success. It means for Fiji embracing new technologies, improving productivity, and finding smarter ways to grow and market what we produce”

He also outlined several capital programs that will be supported by the budget, including the Agritourism Program, the Sigatoka Valley Development Project, the Highland Farming Program, and a range of livestock initiatives covering beef, dairy, sheep, and piggery.

Prasad stressed that farmers are at the heart of Fiji’s development.

“Without farmers, we would not have three meals a day. Without farmers, we would not have fresh fruits and vegetables that nourish our families. You are feeding the nation.”

He said the government’s goal is to ensure that agriculture is no longer seen as merely subsistence but as a vibrant, innovative sector that supports livelihoods and creates opportunities..

