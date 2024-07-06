Web Series Review: Mirzapur Season 3

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 is the story of power and politics. After the events of the second season, Munna (Divyenndu) dies.

His wife, Madhuri Devi (Isha Talwar), who’s also the Chief Minister of UP, decides to swear revenge. Sharad Shukla (Anjumm Sharma), who takes away an injured Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) to a safehouse, meets Madhuri and makes it clear that he supports her idea of a ‘Bhay mukt pradesh’. However, he doesn’t tell her that he has saved Kaleen Bhaiyya. In Mirzapur, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) usurps the throne of Mirzapur with the help of Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal).

But the other Baahubalis of Purvanchal refuse to recognize Guddu as the king of Mirzapur in the absence of Kaleen Bhaiyya’s dead body. Guddu is struggling to recognize himself as the legitimate Baahubali and on the other hand, his mother Vasudha (Sheeba Chadha) refuses to move in with him. His father, Ramakant Pandit (Rajesh Tailang) surrenders himself after killing SSP Maurya (Amit Sial). The former is so guilty about his crime that he refuses to fight his case and says nothing when the prosecution makes shocking allegations against him.

Article continues after advertisement

In Siwan, Bihar, Shatrughan Tyagi aka Chote (Vijay Varma) survives while Bharat Tyagi aka Bade (Vijay Varma) dies.

But everyone in the Tyagi family believes that it is Chote who is killed. Chote is trying his best to ensure that he survives without anyone, especially his father Dadda Tyagi (Liliput Faroqui), finding out the truth. What happens next forms the rest of the series.