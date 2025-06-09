Taylor Swift’s fans stay up late for ‘Life of a Showgirl’ release

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Taylor Alison Swift, noted numerologist and superstar performer, has taken a break from sourdough to bake up a new album, out now.

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Swift’s 12th album, announced at 12:12 a.m. on August 12 – reunites her with the hit producer-writers Shellback and Max Martin, who told the Backstreet Boys what way they wanted it and helped Kelly Clarkson explain what she’d been up to since U been gone. More notably, the pair is also behind Swift hits “Bad Blood” and “Shake It Off.”

Fans around the world stayed up late for a midnight release and came together to listen. “It’s like she’s definitely in a good state of mind,” said one fan of the emotional state of Taylor, assessing the vibes of the album.

Article continues after advertisement

The album’s 12 tracks – a mix of breezy pop and literary ballads – have a runtime of about 42 minutes, making it brief by Swift’s recent standards. That is, of course, assuming she doesn’t pull a “Tortured Poets Department” part two and surprise everyone with another double album mere hours later.

Would the Internet survive? We’re not sure.

“It’s very danceable” is how another fan described the new music last night.

Swift herself had described her new music as all “bangers” during her appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” explaining that “The Life of a Showgirl” is “the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time” and about “everything that was going on behind the curtain” during her monster Eras Tour.

She added that her goal for the new album was to have “melodies that were so infectious that you’re almost angry at it.”

And infectious they are, but angry? No, ma’am. Here’s a brief tour of your new hyperfixation musical meal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.