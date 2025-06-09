'Superman' director James Gunn remakes the hero for the big screen

[Source: Reuters]

James Gunn, writer and director of the off-kilter “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, tussled with various ideas on how to deliver a new take on Superman to the big screen.

Gunn said he was aware of the many ways the noble hero had been approached since his 1938 debut, initially in comic books and then radio serials, television shows and movies.

The challenge was to deliver something fresh that would appeal to a new generation of moviegoers and reinvigorate Warner Bros Discovery’s

His vision, in the movie titled simply “Superman,” starts rolling out in international theaters on Wednesday and in the United States and Canada on Friday.

In the opening scene, Superman, played for the first time by David Corenswet, is seen bloodied after a fight, an unusual portrayal for the Man of Steel.

“I wanted to take the character of Superman and just focus on a piece of him that we haven’t necessarily seen before,” Gunn said.

Gunn surrounded Superman with elements that enthralled him from the comics as a child. Superman lives in a world, Gunn said, with “superhero friends and giant monsters and flying dogs, robots and all this”.

