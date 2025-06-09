Sean "Diddy" Combs Juror Slams "Insulting" Public Response to Verdict

[Source: Enews]

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ jurors is defending their decision to acquit the rapper of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering after the July 2 verdict received mixed reactions from the public.

A juror in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case is defending their decision to acquit the rapper of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

One day after the 55-year-old was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution relating to ex Cassie Ventura and a woman who testified under the name “Jane,” but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the jury member responded to the public’s mixed opinions on the verdict.

The juror—who asked not to be named out of fear of retaliation—told ABC News that any speculation the mogul’s celebrity status influenced their decision is “highly insulting and belittling to the jury and the deliberation process.”

“We spent over two days deliberating,” the juror told ABC July 3. “Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated. We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say.”

While public response remains mixed, Combs’ attorney Anna Estevao described the July 2 verdict as a “huge win” for the “I’ll Be Missing You” music maker, even though U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request for bail.

“He was acquitted of sex trafficking, acquitted of RICO conspiracy,” she said outside a Manhattan courtroom, according to NBC News. “He will be able to sleep well at night knowing that.”

As a result of Subramanian’s decision not to release Combs on the $1 million bond his defense team requested, Combs will remain behind bars—where he has been since September—until his sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 3. (The judge, however, has asked the prosecution and defense to meet on July 8 to discuss a proposal to move up the sentencing date.)

The maximum sentence Combs—who pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case—faces for his convictions is 20 years, but prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 51 to 63 months, per NBC News. The defense is asking for a term of 21 to 27 months.

