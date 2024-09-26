Sean Combs accused of 2001 assault

[Source: CNN News]

A woman accused music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his bodyguard of drugging and assaulting her in 2001 and filming the attack, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in New York.

Thalia Graves alleged that she met Combs when she was 25 through her boyfriend, who worked at Combs’ record label Bad Boy. Around the summer of 2001, while in a vehicle with Combs and Joseph Sherman, his bodyguard and head of security, she accepted his offer of a glass of wine and began to feel “lightheaded, dizzy and physically weak,” the lawsuit states.

She lost consciousness and later awoke naked in a studio in Manhattan with her hands tied behind her back, the lawsuit states. Combs came into the room and raped her, and he smashed her head into a pool table as she tried to resist, according to the lawsuit. Sherman sexually assaulted her as she came in and out of consciousness, the lawsuit states.

At a news conference Tuesday alongside attorney Gloria Allred, Graves spoke through tears about how the alleged assault had damaged her physically and emotionally.

In a statement, Sherman denied the “false and baseless accusations” against him and referred to the suit as a “clear attempt at a money grab.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Combs for comment.