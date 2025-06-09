Moschino names Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo

[Source: Reuters]
Italian fashion brand Moschino has appointed Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo as creative directors effective immediately, replacing Adrian Appiolaza, parent company Aeffe (AEF.MI), said.
Here are a few more details:
Messina and Rizzo’s debut for Moschino will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in September.
The duo exited Sunnei, a brand they founded in 2014, in September last year.
Adrian Appiolaza, who had been hired in 2024 as creative director of the Italian luxury brand, left the company on Friday, according to Aeffe.
“Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo possess the qualities required to embrace this challenge: a contemporary creative vision, a deep cultural sensibility and the ability to develop relevant and distinctive creative languages,” Aeffe’s executive chairman Massimo Ferretti said.