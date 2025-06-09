Moschino names Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo

[Source: Reuters]

Italian fashion brand Moschino has appointed Loris Messina and ​Simone Rizzo as creative ‌directors effective immediately, replacing Adrian Appiolaza, parent company Aeffe (AEF.MI), said.

Here are a few more ​details:

Messina and Rizzo’s debut for ⁠Moschino will be unveiled ​during Milan Fashion Week in September.

The ​duo exited Sunnei, a brand they founded in 2014, in September last ​year.

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Adrian Appiolaza, who had ​been hired in 2024 as creative director ‌of ⁠the Italian luxury brand, left the company on Friday, according to Aeffe.

“Loris Messina and Simone ​Rizzo ​possess the ⁠qualities required to embrace this challenge: a ​contemporary creative vision, a ​deep ⁠cultural sensibility and the ability to develop relevant and distinctive ⁠creative ​languages,” Aeffe’s executive chairman ​Massimo Ferretti said.