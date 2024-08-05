Entertainment

Justin and Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy

NDTV

August 5, 2024 1:30 pm

[Source: NDTV]

American pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey have dropped a hint of the gender of their baby in the latest pictures they have shared on social media. Justin took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot, however, what caught the eyes of the netizens were two images, which the couple were seen standing in front of a light, which also had hues of blue on it.

In the images, Justin looked dapper in khaki shorts paired with a black shirt paired with a fedora while his wife is seen looking glamorous in a fiery red dress.

The comment section was abuzz with congratulatory messages. However, many users talked about the gender of the baby.

Article continues after advertisement

Just last month, Justin shared a touching video featuring him and Hailey. In the clip, the “Baby” hitmaker was seen standing behind his wife, lovingly holding her blossoming baby bump, while she gently stroked her belly.

Although the video was shared without a caption, fans then too had speculated in the comments that the couple might be expecting a boy.

Justin got engaged to longtime friend Hailey in 2018 after briefly dating from 2015 to 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in 2018. In the same year, Justin had confirmed his marriage with the model.

The couple announced through an Instagram post that they are expecting their first child in May 2024.

Fiji gets thumbs up for doing business

PM excited about talks with India President

Payment delays due to financial year transition

FRA investigation still with FICAC

Plans for new recreational facilities

North festival strict on rides

Kava industry eyes market expansion

Twomey Hospital to stay

Naupoto calls for end to tit-for-tat

Hearing adjourned to accommodate urologist assessment

Financial Services Ombudsman to boost consumer protection

Individual play an issue for U16

Ajay Devgn-Tabu film struggles, crosses ₹6 crore in India

MGM ups preparation

Madhuri Dixit to play serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series Mrs Deshpande

Fiji U16 girls named

Canada's Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw

North Korea's Kim oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

All Blacks: Skipper Scott Barrett sidelined by finger injury

Zac Efron Speaks Out After Being Hospitalized for Pool Incident in Spain

New Caledonia stun Solomon Islands to keep semi-final hopes alive

US says military moves in Middle East aimed at de-escalating tensions

Justin and Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy

LAPD releases photos of suspects in actor Johnny Wactor's fatal shooting

Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul come together to raise funds for Vipla Foundation

Fiji rugby will rise again: Tuwai

Starmer condemns far-right unrest in UK

Equal opportunity for Maritime Zones

Negligence to be probed in Navua toddler's death

Lautoka aiming for more trophies

Papali'i commits to Blues future

Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins women's high jump

U.S. women to face Nigeria in basketball quarters

Ocean of peace to be discussed at PIF

BBC starts removing Huw Edwards from archives

Russians pay homage to Wagner fighters killed in Mali

Duo to serve interview statement in cocaine case

Israeli strikes hit Gaza schools, hospital compound after talks fail

Opposition split, Speaker of Parliament confirms

Gadar 2 to re-release on August 4 for deaf audiences

Council alerts Fijians about unsubstantiated services

Tractors provided to farmers

Sana Makbul walks away with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy

New Zealand scraps clean, green policies to boost economy

Amitabh Bachchan loves Aishwarya as his own daughter, says Jaya

Harris interviews Walz, Kelly, Shapiro at her home for vice president pick

Lyles wins 100 metres gold by a whisker

At least 91 killed as clashes rock Bangladesh, curfew imposed

MoH boosts anti-drug efforts

Drug transit threat grows

Traffic disruptions expected during Indian President's visit

Kolinisau hopes to stay on

Prasad highlights key provisions for Fijians in budget

Nasinu gunning for first-ever Deans title

‘HerCatch’ series to highlight women’s role in fisheries

Golden boot award shared

Plans are great but action’s better: MacNamara

Djokovic fights off Alcaraz to finally strike gold

NFA pushes for border stop notice

Finke breaks world record, wins 1,500m gold

Thomas leads Olympic 200m with fastest preliminary run

Fiji Airports turns to solar farm

Finest Liquor & Triple partners with HOTEC 2024

Spain seeks Olympic final, Morocco eyes another surprise

Charli XCX donates thousands of pants from new video

Pentagon chief revokes plea deals with three Sept. 11 suspects

Kolinisau calls silver medal quite an achievement

Blues reign in BOG

Three die in separate road accidents

Historic win for Fiji U16 secures semi-finals spot

Expect disruptions as water sources reach critical levels

Girl Guides call for vigilance on children's activities

Gretchen Walsh dedicates US relay world record to disqualified sister

China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-won Olympic gold

Kamikamica emphasizes need to combat cyberbullying

Self-belief and mentorship vital for women’s leadership

Justin Timberlake licence suspended in drink-driving case

Schauffele, Rahm share lead before final round at Paris Games

North Korea says Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage

Jailed Belarus Nobel winner should have been freed in prisoner swap

Bafta creates new award for children's films

Mazey tips hat off to men's 7s side

Employers given opportunity to provide TVET training

Plans to conduct new oral health survey

Incentive will be given as promised: Saukuru

Venezuelans march over contested election

Callum Simpson overcomes Zak Chelli in hometown triumph

Fiji’s reform efforts advance

Blues on track for final showdown

Rewa Masters edge Nadi in Veterans final

Men play a vital role in promoting women’s leadership

LaFond wins triple jump gold to bring Dominica first ever Olympic medal

U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men's quarters

The 'genius' of singer who was ahead of her time

Germany face U.S., Spain take on Brazil in women's soccer semis

Ledecky takes record ninth gold as Summer sparkles

Children in Need video of Southport suspect removed

Israeli strikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school

Whitmore: I was gaslit over Strictly concerns

Somalia beach attack kills 37 civilians

Nadi remains focused ahead of final

Saint Lucia's Alfred wins superb 100 metres gold

McCutcheon's Paris Olympics journey ends

NCDs rise on Moala Island amid diet issues

Tewa's dream run ends

Raids yield more drug seizures and arrests

Pacific Islands seek solutions to economic woes

Simone Biles golden again after vault triumph at Paris Games

Over 70, 000 students sponsored by TSLS since 2014

McIntosh completes medley double with 200m gold

Fiji and Japan enhance fisheries collaboration

Trindall injured as Sharks defeat Rabbitohs

Dragons snap 25-year drought to climb into top eight

Titans surge past Broncos to keep finals hopes alive

Nadi breezes past Suva

Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings

Kamikamica urges action against stigma

New rugby laws to be trialed

Lautoka books place in the final

New PhD scholarships announced by TSLS

Kabara crowned Super Eight champs

Man dies after alleged stabbing incident

Minister urges farmers to venture into commercial farming

US power to 4x400m mixed relay world record

Mostar divers compete celebrating 20th anniversary of rebuilt Old Bridge

Brilliant Cheptegei completes set with 10,000m gold

Nadi continues fine form in Veterans Tournament

Haniyeh buried in Qatar amid vows of revenge against Israel

Venice to limit tourist groups to maximum of 25 people

Exchanged prisoner Yashin condemns his 'illegal expulsion' from Russia

Tewa to give best

Remaining teams equally tough

Singapore approves edible insects amid food security push

21-year-old dies in Tavua accident

Woman dies after falling off a cliff

IBA to award prize money to Carini despite loss to Khelif

Citizens' Guide to National Budget aims for clarity

Golden Marchand sends France into raptures in Olympic swimming

Regional integration vital for PICs: Prasad

Nasinu Town sees improvements in rate collection

Children of freed sleeper agents learned they were Russians on the flight

Amphibious vehicles glide through Amsterdam's canals

Kolinisau credits wife for holding the fort

Kamala Harris' inner circle girds for battle

Shein opens first pop-up store in South Africa

Shaw hopeful to recover soon

2024-25 citizen’s budget to combat misinformation

Yusuf expects huge fan turnout

Tikoduadua highlights drug trafficking after meth arrest

2013 Constitution promotes concentration of power

Super Eight semi-finals proceeds today

Roosters hold out depleted Dolphins in high-scoring thriller

Forum backs Tonga's proposal for regional finance coordination

Energised Eels earn drought-breaking win over Warriors

Sadhu Kuppuswami was a visionary advocate

Tennis-Djokovic beats Musetti to set up Alcaraz final

There is no room for drugs in schools: Radrodro

Nadi looking to regain long lost glory

Robust preventative strategies are vital: President

Chinese embassy supports at-risk children

Gukilau makes it to the WSL

Regional solidarity needed in trying times

It was not a picnic, Rokovada tells Chaudhry

Aspen Medical acquires ambulances

Cardi B announces she’s expecting her third child

Three teens among those charged with sexual offences

Hundreds protest across Nigeria over soaring cost of living, fuel prices

Ticket prices confirmed

HFC Bank partners to boost SME support with $2m initiative

Japan warns of weak yen impact on households in government white paper

Kangana Ranaut reacts to women's boxing match between Angela

Resist all temptations says Volatabu

Squid Game Season 2 gets premiere date, Season 3 confirmed

Sayed-Khaiyum’s bail variation application denied

Constitutional dialogue hears views

Sugar loan repayment on track

Canadian national fronts court after Fiji flight

Gibbons finds something bigger than rugby

North Korea wants to restart nuclear talks if Trump wins, says ex-diplomat

TSLS unveils 2025 Scholarship Guide

Memorial celebration underway in Labasa

Three fire incidents in two days

Brazil, Mexico and Colombia call for Venezuela to release full vote tallies

MrBeast addresses controversy over past inappropriate language

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest for July surge to highest in two decades

Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ headed to the big screen

DPM Prasad expresses gratitude for Australia's assistance

Tabuavou signs contract with Drua

Tower insurance engages USP students

Minister awaits report

IDF confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist

Ajay Devgn says the climax of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is his favourite scene

Jetsetters determined to tame hosts

Swimming-Summer rolls on as Ledecky scales new heights

Iran, its proxies will meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, say sources

Tennis-From wanting to quit, Vekic now in Olympic final

Rashmika Mandanna donates Rs 10 lakhs for Wayanad disaster relief

New national record for Young

Rewa eyeing BOG win: Singh