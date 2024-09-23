John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome baby girl

[Source: AP News]

Comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn now have a second child, a daughter named Méi June Mulaney.

Munn said in an Instagram post Sunday that the girl was born via a surrogate on Thursday.

Mulaney, 42, and Munn, 44, who also share a two-year-old son, married in July.

Munn earlier this year revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. In an interview with People in March, Munn said Mulaney was by her side throughout and said it would have “felt like climbing an iceberg without him.”

The two began dating in 2021 and welcomed their son, Malcolm, that November.