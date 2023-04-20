'Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

An attendee dressed in cosplay as the character Ash from the movie "The Evil Dead" poses outside the 2015 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California July 8, 2015. [Source: Reuters]

“Evil Dead,” the popular zombie film franchise, is back for a fifth instalment with a mother possessed by a parasitic demon that talks, taunts and devours souls.

This twist in “Evil Dead Rise,” from traditional mute zombies, is something that director Lee Cronin enjoys.

The film follows Ellie, played by Alyssa Sutherland, and her three young children in their Los Angeles apartment. Their lives are disrupted when her estranged sister Beth, played by Lily Sullivan, arrives.

Article continues after advertisement

In a dark comedic turn, an evil spirit possesses Ellie and turns her against her family.

The positive test audience response scored the New Line Cinema film an April 21 theatrical release rather than the originally planned HBO Max premiere.

The plot struck a chord with Sutherland who imagined a mother’s fear of harming her child in any way. The film is daring for not holding back, she said, while admitting that the disturbing story may put some people off.

The original low-budget 1981 Sam Raimi film launched the cult franchise, which now includes a remake, three sequels, a television series and a musical.