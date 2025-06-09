Dolce & Gabbana draws on Sicilian holidays for summer 2027

[Source: Reuters]

Dolce & Gabbana drew on Sicily, one of the Italian fashion house’s key sources of inspiration, for ​its summer 2027 men’s collection, presenting a wardrobe of ‌light fabrics and rich accessories.

The collection, titled “Vacanze Siciliane” (Sicilian Holidays), was shown against a backdrop depicting the coast near the Sicilian town ​of Taormina, with shifting shades evoking different moments of ​the day and tall columns incorporated into the ⁠set.

The show opened with models dressed in black before ​moving quickly into a broader palette and closing with the ​full cast in total white.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana offered lightweight suits with perforated floral embroidery, denim trousers and jackets decorated with ​colourful, jewel-like appliqués, and shirts printed with postcard-style images ​and lemons.

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Accessories played a central role, with large bags in leather ‌and ⁠other materials, as well as a wide variety of shoes.

“Sicily is the starting point: the source and soul of a house whose creative expression has always been shaped by ​the island’s light, ​culture, contrasts ⁠and craft,” the brand said in its press notes.

The luxury group, founded in 1985, is ​carrying out a debt renegotiation with banks. ​It has ⁠appointed in April Stefano Cantino as co-CEO alongside chief executive Alfonso Dolce, after designer and shareholder Stefano Gabbana stepped down as ⁠chairman earlier ​this year.

The group said at ​the time that Gabbana’s resignation from the role would have no impact on ​his creative activities.