Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul come together to raise funds for Vipla Foundation

Star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have joined hands with some of the biggest names in cricket.

They have joined hands to raise funds for Vipla Foundation which was earlier known as Save The Children India for their special needs school in BKC, Mumbai.

The couple has brought together renowned and respected cricketers like Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja and Lucknow Super Giants, along with international players; Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran for this cause.

Rahul and Athiya have organized a special cricket auction wherein these icons of the game would be donating something very dear to them and rallying financial aid for the foundation.

Talking about the initiative, actress Athiya Shetty said “Vipla Foundation has been a significant part of my childhood. I have spent numerous days after school teaching the children and spending time with them.

Through this auction, I hope to continue the legacy of my Nani, who started Vipla Foundation with the intent of serving the needs of children with hearing impairment and intellectual disabilities.”