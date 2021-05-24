Partnership focuses on environmentally friendly development

The Fiji Development Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Environment allowing Fijians to apply for projects that are eco-friendly.

The Department of Environment will be responsible for assessing these applications.

Fiji Development Bank CEO Saud Minam says this is a collaborative approach to offer fundable climate change adaptation and mitigation projects for sustainable use and development of Fiji’s environment.

Minam says they look forward to contributing to Fiji’s economy in a greener way.

“It is worthwhile to note that the Fiji Development Bank projects pipeline under consultation with the relevant departments would require your Ministry’s experience, technical knowledge, and facilitation to make them environmentally and socially sustainable.”

Minister for Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the partnership will help the Ministry of Environment carry out safeguard screenings to ensure climate change project concepts are met.

“With diligence to the environmental component, and ensuring that no development projects are undertaken that will affect the environment and jeopardize the quality of biodiversity in the long run.”

The partnership will focus on climate change, environmental governance, sustainable energy and transport, sustainable oceans, and data and environmental statistics.