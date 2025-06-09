From doubt to business success

[Photo: Vasenai Soqo]

A Suva entrepreneur has turned her fears about borrowing money into a thriving small business.

For years, Katarina Laisa avoided the idea of becoming a businesswoman, believing loans and credit often created more problems than opportunities.

However, her perspective changed after attending a workshop organised by South Pacific Business Development.

Laisa says she was already selling products before joining SPBD, but never viewed it as a serious business venture.

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That changed when she became involved with the Caubati Centre and was introduced to training and financial support opportunities designed to empower women entrepreneurs.

Today, Laisa operates a successful juice stall in Suva, selling fresh juice, roti, pies and other food items.

She credits SPBD for helping her better understand business management and giving her the confidence to grow her enterprise.

Now three years into the venture, Laisa says the business continues to perform well despite the challenges that come with running a small enterprise.

She believes every obstacle has been a learning experience and encourages other women, particularly those facing financial difficulties, to explore opportunities available through business support programs.

Laisa says determination, faith and a willingness to learn can help turn even the smallest idea into a successful business.