FMIB struggles to make profit

Concerns were today raised on the performance of the Fiji Meat Industry Board.

The Board came before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs to make submissions on their 2015 to 2017 Annual Report highlighting the decline in revenue is due to the recurring challenges.

Chief Executive, Vimal Chand says they are struggling to make profits.

“Fiji Meat Industry Board is facing challenges in terms of decreased throughput over the years and you can see with the number of cattle and the animals that come through the abattoir, we are not able to make a profit.”

Chand says they have also reduced their operations at the abattoir due to a decline in the slaughter numbers.

“We operate for two to two and a half days in terms of slaughter. We provide employment to our workers for four to five days so that is a challenge for us and that is reflected in the financials. Our performance depends directly on the number of animals that come through the abattoir. “

The Chief Executive says ageing facilities are also affecting their operations.