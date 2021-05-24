Home

Business

Chefs ready to cook it up again

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 25, 2021 12:10 pm

While many tourism operators are gearing up for borders to re-open, a particular profession is grateful that they will be able to showcase their talent again.

Fiji Chefs Association President, Nilesh Chand, says many of their members have been without a job since the first wave of the pandemic last April.

Chand says following the announcement by the government to re-open borders, it has given them a ray of hope.

“We are very excited to let the tourists come and that will boost the economy and all the chefs who have no job now as they will go back to work and we are looking forward to a good December and forward.”

A number of resort and hotel chefs who were temporarily let go had ventured into their own business in order to survive.

Chand says the resilience shown by these chefs should be applauded.

An International World Chefs Day was also hosted yesterday at the Bonefish restaurant in Denarau.

