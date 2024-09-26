Zelenskiy targets China, Brazil's peace efforts

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday dismissed efforts by China and Brazil to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, questioning why the pair were proposing an alternative to his own peace formula and warning: “You will not boost your power at Ukraine’s expense.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Nine months later Zelenskiy announced a 10-point peace plan to bring a just end to the war on the basis of the founding U.N. Charter and international law. Moscow rejected the plan.

Zelenskiy said proposing “alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans, so-called sets of principles” would give Putin the political space to continue the war.

China has been trying to enlist developing nations to join the six-point peace plan it issued with Brazil in May.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva advocated for the plan when he addressed the General Assembly on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president plans to lay out a “victory plan” to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.