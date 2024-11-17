Xi signals cooperation with Trump

[Source: Reuters]

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday vowed to work with the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump as he held his final talks with outgoing President Joe Biden on key conflicts from cybercrime to trade, Taiwan and Russia.

Biden met Xi for about two hours at a hotel where the Chinese leader was staying, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, for their first talks in seven months.

“China’s goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged,” following the election, Xi said, acknowledging “ups and downs” between the countries. “China is ready to work with the new U.S. administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences.”

Biden told Xi that the two leaders haven’t always agreed but their discussions have been “frank” and “candid.”