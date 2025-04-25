Trump tells Putin to 'STOP' after Russian attack kills 12 in Kyiv

[Source: Reuters]

Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least 12 people in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year and drawing a rare rebuke from U.S. President Donald Trump, who told Vladimir Putin: “Vladimir, STOP!”

Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration was applying “a lot of pressure” on Russia and reiterated his displeasure with the attack.

But he said significant progress had been made in peace negotiations and that the Kremlin had made a “pretty big concession” by being open to “stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country.”

The president added later that Washington was also pressuring Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the same news conference that further discussions were planned for the weekend, and the U.S. wants to see both Ukraine and Russia step up to finalize a deal.

The Kyiv attack, which the U.S. president said was “not necessary” and “very bad timing” as he pushes for peace, also wounded 90 people, smashed buildings and set off fires, Ukrainian officials said. Rescuers were still recovering bodies from the rubble more than 12 hours later.

The attack came at a critical moment in Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Both Kyiv and Moscow are trying to show Trump they are making progress towards his goal of a rapid peace deal.

